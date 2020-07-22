2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

+ taxes & licensing
519-335-6565
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Beautiful 2016 Silverado 1500 LTZ. 5.3L V8. 4 wheel drive with auto 4 option. Heated and cooled leather seats. Heated steering wheel. Sunroof. Navigation and back-up camera. Power adjust pedals. Dual climate controls. Z71 Off Road. Power folding mirrors. Front and rear park assist with lane departure warning system. Step bars, tonneau cover and sprayed in box liner. Another must see Silverado from Pentastic Motors.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS ADD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0