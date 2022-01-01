2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Well oiled and well maintained 2016 Silverado 1500 High Country 4-wheel drive. 5.3L V8. Numerous Krown rust proofing and service records on Carfax history for this local trade in truck. Navigation and back-up camera. Lane departure warning with front collision avoidance system as well as front and rear park assist. Heated and cooled leather seats and heated steering wheel. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Remote start and Bose speaker system. Sunroof and seating for 5 people. 5.9-foot box length with sprayed in box liner and folding tonneau cover. A must-see super clean High Country 1500.
