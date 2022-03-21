Menu
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

169,619 KM

Details

$29,988

+ tax & licensing
$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ 4X4 Leather Sunroof Navigation Seats 6

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ 4X4 Leather Sunroof Navigation Seats 6

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

169,619KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8958364
  • Stock #: 370594
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEC6GG370594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 169,619 KM

Vehicle Description

Well optioned 1 owner 2016 Silverado 1500 LTZ powered by 5.3L V8 engine. 4-wheel drive with optional Auto 4 mode. Heated leather seats with both front buckets power adjustable and room for 6 people. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Navigation and back-up camera with front and rear park assist. Power adjustable pedals and remote start. Z71 off road package. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. New brakes were just installed on the front axle. Tonneau cover and sprayed in box liner along with step bars were added. 5-foot 9-inch box length on this beautiful 2016 1500 LTZ. 

 ** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

