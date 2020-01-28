2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2016 Silverado 2500 LTZ. 6.6L Duramax turbo diesel with exhaust brake. Heated leather seats. Heated steering wheel. Power adjust pedals. Built in brake controller. Back-up camera. Bluetooth. Z71 suspension. Rear slider. New puck style under bed 5th wheel hitch system with 7 way plug in box. Spray in box liner. Step bars and only 87000 km's on the odometer.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS ADD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com