2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2016 Silverado 2500 LTZ. 6.6L Duramax turbo diesel with exhaust brake. Heated leather seats. Heated steering wheel. Power adjust pedals. Built in brake controller. Back-up camera. Bluetooth. Z71 suspension. Rear slider. New puck style under bed 5th wheel hitch system with 7 way plug in box. Spray in box liner. Step bars and only 87000 km's on the odometer.
Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC.
- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- Child Seat Anchors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Anti-Theft System
- Rearview Camera
- Front Head Air Bag
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Seats
- Exterior
-
- Tinted Glass
- Alloy Wheels
- Daytime Running Lights
- Trailer Hitch
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Climate Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Steering Wheel Controls
- Tow Hooks
- Automatic Headlights
- Tow Hitch
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Remote Engine Start
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- MP3 Player
- Bluetooth
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- AM/FM CD Player
- SiriusXM Radio
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Folding Rear Seat
- Heated Seats
- Leather Seats
- Split Rear Seat
- Seat Memory
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Lumbar Support
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Windows
-
- Sliding Rear Window
- Privacy Glass
- Warranty
-
- Balance of Factory Warranty
- Trim
-
- Powertrain
-
- Locking/Limited Slip Differential
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- Turbocharged
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Telematics
- Power Folding Mirrors
- Navigation from Telematics
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- HD Radio
- Bluetooth Connection
- WiFi Hotspot
