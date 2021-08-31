Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,988 + taxes & licensing 1 0 2 , 4 7 6 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8001075

8001075 Stock #: F74275

F74275 VIN: 1FTNF1EF5GKF74275

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 3

Mileage 102,476 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

