2016 Ford F-550

75,974 KM

$58,988

+ tax & licensing
$58,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2016 Ford F-550

2016 Ford F-550

XL Diesel 11 Foot aluminum dump box

2016 Ford F-550

XL Diesel 11 Foot aluminum dump box

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$58,988

+ taxes & licensing

75,974KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6295635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 75,974 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 F550 XL with a Twin Equipment 11 foot all aluminum dump box with fold down sides. 6.7L Power Stroke diesel. 4 wheel drive. Steering wheel mounted audio controls and bluetooth. Built in brake controller. CD player. Seating for 3 people. Easy clean vinyl  floor covering. This beautiful F550 only has 75000 km's on the odometer. 

2016 F550 XL with a Twin Equipment 11 foot all aluminum dump box with fold down sides. 6.7L Power Stroke diesel. 4 wheel drive. Steering wheel mounted audio controls and bluetooth. Built in brake controller. CD player. Seating for 3 people. Easy clean vinyl  floor covering. This beautiful F550 only has 75000 km's on the odometer. 

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS ADD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! **

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Dual Rear Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

