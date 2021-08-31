Menu
2016 Ford F-550

74,867 KM

$69,988

+ tax & licensing


+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565





XL Diesel 12 foot dump bed 4X4 Only 74000 km's



XL Diesel 12 foot dump bed 4X4 Only 74000 km's



2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0



Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.



+ taxes & licensing

74,867KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7827996
  • VIN: 1FDUF5HT6GEB57145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 74,867 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 F550 dump truck with only 74000 km's on the odometer and powered by a Power Stroke 6.7L turbo diesel and 4 wheel drive. Del 12 foot dump bed with fold down sides for easy access and 2 way tailgate. Easy clean vinyl floor covering and durable heavy duty vinyl seats with room for 3 people. Super high 3 mast hydraulic dump system. Trailer hitch and built in electric brake controller. Get ready to start earning with this F550.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Dual Rear Wheels
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Warranty Available
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged









