2016 Ford F-550

519-335-6565
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
2016 F550 dump truck with only 74000 km's on the odometer and powered by a Power Stroke 6.7L turbo diesel and 4 wheel drive. Del 12 foot dump bed with fold down sides for easy access and 2 way tailgate. Easy clean vinyl floor covering and durable heavy duty vinyl seats with room for 3 people. Super high 3 mast hydraulic dump system. Trailer hitch and built in electric brake controller. Get ready to start earning with this F550.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
