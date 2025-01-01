$25,988+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT/All Terrain 5.3L 4X4 Leather Sunroof Loaded
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
$25,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,009 KM
Vehicle Description
A beautiful condition and fully loaded 2016 Sierra 1500 all terrain that is powered by a 5.3L V8 and 4-wheel drive with Auto4 mode. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Heated leather seats with power adjust on both front buckets and a heated steering wheel. Navigation, back-up camera and both front and rear park assist systems. Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls, Bose speaker system and a CD player. Remote start, power adjust pedals and a built-in electric brake controller. A must-see GMC 1500 SLT with the All-Terrain package.
Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! **
Vehicle Features
