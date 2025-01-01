2016 GMC Sierra 1500

Menu
A beautiful condition and fully loaded 2016 Sierra 1500 all terrain that is powered by a 5.3L V8 and 4-wheel drive with Auto4 mode. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Heated leather seats with power adjust on both front buckets and a heated steering wheel. Navigation, back-up camera and both front and rear park assist systems. Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls, Bose speaker system and a CD player. Remote start, power adjust pedals and a built-in electric brake controller.  A must-see GMC 1500 SLT with the All-Terrain package.

165,009 KM

Details Description Features

SLT/All Terrain 5.3L 4X4 Leather Sunroof Loaded

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

165,009KM
VIN 3GTU2NEC0GG370804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,009 KM

Vehicle Description

A beautiful condition and fully loaded 2016 Sierra 1500 all terrain that is powered by a 5.3L V8 and 4-wheel drive with Auto4 mode. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Heated leather seats with power adjust on both front buckets and a heated steering wheel. Navigation, back-up camera and both front and rear park assist systems. Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls, Bose speaker system and a CD player. Remote start, power adjust pedals and a built-in electric brake controller.  A must-see GMC 1500 SLT with the All-Terrain package. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565

