A beautiful condition 2016 Sierra 2500 SLE that is powered by a 6.6L Duramax turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. Room for 6 people, both front buckets are heated and the drivers seat is power adjust. Bluetooth, a CD player and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Remote start, dual climate controls and built-in electric brake controller. New tires and 2 new batteries were just installed. Sprayed in box liner and a hard folding tonneau cover were added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. A must-see 2500 SLE.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

2016 GMC Sierra 2500

157,108 KM

$49,988

+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 2500

SLE 6.6L Duramax 4X4 Seats 6 People New Tires

2016 GMC Sierra 2500

SLE 6.6L Duramax 4X4 Seats 6 People New Tires

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

157,108KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1GT12SE87GF189844

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 157,108 KM

A beautiful condition 2016 Sierra 2500 SLE that is powered by a 6.6L Duramax turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. Room for 6 people, both front buckets are heated and the driver's seat is power adjust. Bluetooth, a CD player and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Remote start, dual climate controls and built-in electric brake controller. New tires and 2 new batteries were just installed. Sprayed in box liner and a hard folding tonneau cover were added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. A must-see 2500 SLE.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty Available

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

