Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 GMC Sierra 2500

133,813 KM

Details Description Features

$37,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
2016 GMC Sierra 2500

2016 GMC Sierra 2500

Base 6.0L 4X4 Crew Cab 1 Owner Only 133000 KMS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 GMC Sierra 2500

Base 6.0L 4X4 Crew Cab 1 Owner Only 133000 KMS

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

  1. 1680195151
  2. 1680195151
  3. 1680195151
  4. 1680195151
  5. 1680195151
  6. 1680195150
  7. 1680195151
  8. 1680195150
  9. 1680195150
  10. 1680195150
  11. 1680195150
  12. 1680195151
  13. 1680195152
  14. 1680195151
  15. 1680195151
  16. 1680195151
  17. 1680195151
  18. 1680195152
  19. 1680195152
  20. 1680195152
  21. 1680195032
  22. 1680195032
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,988

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
133,813KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9782029
  • Stock #: 179184
  • VIN: 1GT12REG7GF179184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 133,813 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Sierra 2500 powered by a 6.0L V8 and floor shifted 4-wheel drive. 1 local owner truck that is in great shape and only 133000 kms. Remote start and full power group. Seating for 6 people in this 2500. Easy clean vinyl floor covering. New brakes were just installed, and the exhaust manifold gaskets were just replaced.  Step bars were added for ease of entry. A plastic box liner and a folding tonneau cover were added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. A great condition and hard to find gas powered Sierra 2500. 

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 6.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pentastic Motors

2016 GMC Sierra 2500...
 133,813 KM
$37,988 + tax & lic
1974 Plymouth GTX 44...
 66,725 MI
SOLD + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 134,314 KM
$29,988 + tax & lic

Email Pentastic Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

Call Dealer

519-335-XXXX

(click to show)

519-335-6565

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory