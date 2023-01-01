$37,988+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 2500
Base 6.0L 4X4 Crew Cab 1 Owner Only 133000 KMS
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9782029
- Stock #: 179184
- VIN: 1GT12REG7GF179184
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 133,813 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Sierra 2500 powered by a 6.0L V8 and floor shifted 4-wheel drive. 1 local owner truck that is in great shape and only 133000 kms. Remote start and full power group. Seating for 6 people in this 2500. Easy clean vinyl floor covering. New brakes were just installed, and the exhaust manifold gaskets were just replaced. Step bars were added for ease of entry. A plastic box liner and a folding tonneau cover were added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. A great condition and hard to find gas powered Sierra 2500.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 6.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
