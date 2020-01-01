2016 GMC Yukon XL

+ taxes & licensing
519-335-6565
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
1 local owner trade in 2016 GMC Yukon Denali with a 6.2L V8 engine. This Denali is loaded from heated and cooled leather seats to dual DVD players. Heated steering wheel. Lane departure and collision avoidance warning systems. Sunroof. Back-up camera and park assist. Rear heat and airconditioning. Remote start. Tilt and telescopic steering.Built in brake controller. Power adjustable pedals. Power rear hatch with remote entry. Power retracting running boards. All the options boxes were checked off when this Denali was ordered.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS ADD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0