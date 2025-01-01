Menu
An awesome 2016 Ram 1500 SLT that is powered by a 5.7L Hemi V8 and 4-wheel drive. Started life in Alberta and still only has 97000 kms on the odometer of this truck. Seating for 6 people in the crew cab. Power rear sliding window option and tubular step bars. A soft folding tonneau cover was added to the 5-foot 7-inch length box. A must-see Ram 1500 SLT.

2016 RAM 1500

97,227 KM

$25,988

+ taxes & licensing
2016 RAM 1500

SLT 5.7L Hemi 4X4 Rust Free Only 97000 KMS

13313633

2016 RAM 1500

SLT 5.7L Hemi 4X4 Rust Free Only 97000 KMS

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
97,227KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT5GS363010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 97,227 KM

Vehicle Description

An awesome 2016 Ram 1500 SLT that is powered by a 5.7L Hemi V8 and 4-wheel drive. Started life in Alberta and still only has 97000 kms on the odometer of this truck. Seating for 6 people in the crew cab. Power rear sliding window option and tubular step bars. A soft folding tonneau cover was added to the 5-foot 7-inch length box. A must-see Ram 1500 SLT. 

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

26G
CS7
DFL
EZH
PBU
TTM
V9X8
WFE

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2016 RAM 1500