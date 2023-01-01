Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 RAM 2500

97,598 KM

Details Description Features

$44,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$44,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 2500

2016 RAM 2500

SXT Diesel 4X4 Well Oiled Seats 6 People 97000 KMS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 2500

SXT Diesel 4X4 Well Oiled Seats 6 People 97000 KMS

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

  1. 1697294595
  2. 1697294595
  3. 1697294595
  4. 1697294595
  5. 1697294595
  6. 1697294594
  7. 1697294594
  8. 1697294594
  9. 1697294594
  10. 1697294594
  11. 1697294594
  12. 1697294596
  13. 1697294597
  14. 1697294597
  15. 1697294597
  16. 1697294597
  17. 1697294597
  18. 1697294596
  19. 1697294596
  20. 1697294595
  21. 1697294595
  22. 1697294596
  23. 1697294596
  24. 1697294596
  25. 1697294596
  26. 1697294596
  27. 1697294596
  28. 1697294596
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,988

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
97,598KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10543908
  • Stock #: 205567
  • VIN: 3C6UR5CL2GG205567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 97,598 KM

Vehicle Description

A well oiled and rust-free 2016 Ram 2500 SXT that is powered by a 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. Bluetooth and back-up camera along with rear park assist system. Seating for 6 people in the roomy crew cab. Built in electric brake controller. Air bags were added to the rear for level trailer towing. 5th wheel hitch with rails and a tonneau cover were added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. See the pictures showing the rust proofing that was applied then come see the truck. 

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Running Boards/Side Steps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Vinyl Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pentastic Motors

1974 Ford E-Series W...
 77,599 MI
$39,974 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 Big Ho...
 207,327 KM
$19,988 + tax & lic
1972 Oldsmobile Cutl...
 39,888 MI
$49,972 + tax & lic

Email Pentastic Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

Call Dealer

519-335-XXXX

(click to show)

519-335-6565

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory