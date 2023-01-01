$44,988+ tax & licensing
519-335-6565
2016 RAM 2500
SXT Diesel 4X4 Well Oiled Seats 6 People 97000 KMS
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$44,988
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 97,598 KM
Vehicle Description
A well oiled and rust-free 2016 Ram 2500 SXT that is powered by a 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. Bluetooth and back-up camera along with rear park assist system. Seating for 6 people in the roomy crew cab. Built in electric brake controller. Air bags were added to the rear for level trailer towing. 5th wheel hitch with rails and a tonneau cover were added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. See the pictures showing the rust proofing that was applied then come see the truck.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
