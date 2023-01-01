2016 RAM 2500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,988 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 7 , 5 9 8 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10543908

10543908 Stock #: 205567

205567 VIN: 3C6UR5CL2GG205567

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 97,598 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Trailer Hitch Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Tire Pressure Monitor Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Daytime Running Lights Tow Hooks Chrome Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Steel Wheels Running Boards/Side Steps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Split Rear Seat Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Vinyl Seats Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Additional Features Bed Liner Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.