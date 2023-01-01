Menu
2016 RAM 2500

130,996 KM

Details

$52,988

+ tax & licensing
$52,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2016 RAM 2500

2016 RAM 2500

Laramie Diesel 4X4 Leather Sunroof Navigation

2016 RAM 2500

Laramie Diesel 4X4 Leather Sunroof Navigation

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$52,988

+ taxes & licensing

130,996KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10625127
  • Stock #: 168108
  • VIN: 3C6UR5FL9GG168108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,996 KM

Vehicle Description

A super clean and fully loaded 2016 Ram 2500 Laramie that is powered by a 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. Heated and cooled leather seats and heated steering wheel. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Navigation, 2 different back-up cameras and both front and rear park assist. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Built-in electric brake controller and rear auto leveling air suspension system. Dual climate controls and power adjust pedals. Factory installed under bed puck style 5th wheel and gooseneck hitch system and sprayed in box liner were added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. A must-see 2500 Laramie with only 130000 kms on the odometer. 

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

