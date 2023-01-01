$52,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-335-6565
2016 RAM 2500
Laramie Diesel 4X4 Leather Sunroof Navigation
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$52,988
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10625127
- Stock #: 168108
- VIN: 3C6UR5FL9GG168108
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,996 KM
Vehicle Description
A super clean and fully loaded 2016 Ram 2500 Laramie that is powered by a 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. Heated and cooled leather seats and heated steering wheel. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Navigation, 2 different back-up cameras and both front and rear park assist. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Built-in electric brake controller and rear auto leveling air suspension system. Dual climate controls and power adjust pedals. Factory installed under bed puck style 5th wheel and gooseneck hitch system and sprayed in box liner were added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. A must-see 2500 Laramie with only 130000 kms on the odometer.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.