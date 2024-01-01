$37,988+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 2500
Laramie Diesel 4X4 Leather Seats 6 People
2016 RAM 2500
Laramie Diesel 4X4 Leather Seats 6 People
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
$37,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 255,383 KM
Vehicle Description
A well optioned 2016 Ram 2500 that is powered by a 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. Heated and cooled leather seats with room for 6 people and both front buckets are power adjust. Heated steering wheel, Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Navigation and 2 different view back-up cameras along with both front and rear park assist. Power adjustable pedals, dual climate controls and remote start. A hard folding tonneau cover was added to the 6 1/2-foot length box that was factory equipped with under bed puck style 5th wheel and gooseneck hitch system and sprayed in box liner. Rear auto leveling air suspension system was also optioned into this 2500 Laramie. A must-see Ram crew cab.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Pentastic Motors
Email Pentastic Motors
Pentastic Motors
Call Dealer
519-335-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
519-335-6565