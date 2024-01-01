$47,988+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 2500
Laramie Diesel 4X4 Leather Sunroof Only 98000 KMS
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 97,832 KM
Vehicle Description
A beautiful condition and 1-owner 2016 Ram 2500 Laramie that is fully loaded and has only 98000 kms on the odometer. Powered by a 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel engine and 4-wheel drive. Heated and cooled leather seats and heated steering wheel. Navigation, back-up camera, and both front and rear park assist systems. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Remote start, dual climate controls, power adjust pedals and a built-in electric brake controller. Factory installed under bed puck style 5th wheel and gooseneck hitch system. Spray in box liner and a tonneau cover were added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. A super-clean and low mileage Ram 2500 Laramie.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
