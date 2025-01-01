Menu
A beautiful 2016 Ram 2500 SLT that is powered by a 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel engine and 4-wheel drive. Well oiled body as shown in the extra pictures and well maintained with 17 service records on the Carfax report. Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls and remote start options. Navigation, back-up camera and rear park assist system. Power rear sliding window and built-in electric brake controller. A plastic under bed box liner was added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. See the extra pictures we added showing the rust protection the body previously had applied. A must-see Cummins powered 2500 SLT.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

2016 RAM 2500

118,582 KM

$44,988

+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 2500

SLT 6.7L Diesel, 4X4 Navigation Only 118000 KMS

12475672

2016 RAM 2500

SLT 6.7L Diesel, 4X4 Navigation Only 118000 KMS

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
118,582KM
Good Condition
VIN 3C6UR5DL1GG236596

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,582 KM

A beautiful 2016 Ram 2500 SLT that is powered by a 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel engine and 4-wheel drive. Well oiled body as shown in the extra pictures and well maintained with 17 service records on the Carfax report. Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls and remote start options. Navigation, back-up camera and rear park assist system. Power rear sliding window and built-in electric brake controller. A plastic under bed box liner was added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. See the extra pictures we added showing the rust protection the body previously had applied. A must-see Cummins powered 2500 SLT.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
$44,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2016 RAM 2500