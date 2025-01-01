Menu
A well-oiled and 1-owner 2016 Ram 2500 Laramie that is powered by a 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel engine and 4-wheel drive. Heated and cooled leather seats with power adjust on both sides. Navigation, back-up camera and both front and rear park assist systems. Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls, remote start and auxilliary switch options. Dual climate controls, built-in electric brake controller and more. New Firestone tires and new brakes were installed for the safety. A hard folding tonneau cover, sprayed in box liner and factory under bed puck style 5th wheel and gooseneck prep package were added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. A must-see 2500 Laramie.

2016 RAM 2500

267,360 KM

$31,988

+ taxes & licensing
2016 RAM 2500

Laramie 6.7L Cummins Diesel 4X4 Leather New Tires

2016 RAM 2500

Laramie 6.7L Cummins Diesel 4X4 Leather New Tires

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
267,360KM
Good Condition
VIN 3C6UR5FL0GG203344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 267,360 KM

Vehicle Description

A well-oiled and 1-owner 2016 Ram 2500 Laramie that is powered by a 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel engine and 4-wheel drive. Heated and cooled leather seats with power adjust on both sides. Navigation, back-up camera and both front and rear park assist systems. Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls, remote start and auxilliary switch options. Dual climate controls, built-in electric brake controller and more. New Firestone tires and new brakes were installed for the safety. A hard folding tonneau cover, sprayed in box liner and factory under bed puck style 5th wheel and gooseneck prep package were added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. A must-see 2500 Laramie. 

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Packages

2FH
AD2
ADC
AHU
APA
BAJ
DG7
DMR
DSA
ETK
GJX9
GP2
LHL
MRT
PWQ
WBL
XBM
XMF

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
$31,988

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2016 RAM 2500