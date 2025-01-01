$31,988+ taxes & licensing
2016 RAM 2500
Laramie 6.7L Cummins Diesel 4X4 Leather New Tires
2016 RAM 2500
Laramie 6.7L Cummins Diesel 4X4 Leather New Tires
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
$31,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 267,360 KM
Vehicle Description
A well-oiled and 1-owner 2016 Ram 2500 Laramie that is powered by a 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel engine and 4-wheel drive. Heated and cooled leather seats with power adjust on both sides. Navigation, back-up camera and both front and rear park assist systems. Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls, remote start and auxilliary switch options. Dual climate controls, built-in electric brake controller and more. New Firestone tires and new brakes were installed for the safety. A hard folding tonneau cover, sprayed in box liner and factory under bed puck style 5th wheel and gooseneck prep package were added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. A must-see 2500 Laramie.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Pentastic Motors
Email Pentastic Motors
Pentastic Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-335-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-335-6565