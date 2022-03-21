Menu
2016 RAM 2500

146,134 KM

Details

$49,988

+ tax & licensing
$49,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2016 RAM 2500

2016 RAM 2500

SLT Diesel 4X4 6 Speed New Tires Rust-Free

2016 RAM 2500

SLT Diesel 4X4 6 Speed New Tires Rust-Free

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,988

+ taxes & licensing

146,134KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8814587
  • Stock #: 122936
  • VIN: 3C6UR5JL4GG122936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 146,134 KM

Vehicle Description

Well oiled and rust-free 2019 Ram 2500 SLT powered by 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. 6 speed standard transmission. New Firestone tires just installed. Full power group including drivers side seat, windows, locks, mirrors, cruise and tilt steering. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Heated seats and heated steering wheel. See the pictures showing the rust-proofing this Ram has had applied to the frame and body. Built in electric brake controller. Box liner was added to the 8-foot box length. A must see diesel powered Ram 2500 6-speed.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

