A well optioned 2016 Ram 5500 that is powered by a 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. Full power group including windows, locks and mirrors, cruise control and keyless entry. Bluetooth, upfitters switches and built-in electric brake controller. 11-foot Champagne [Windsor Quebec] landscapers box with fold down sides. Easy clean vinyl floor covering and seating for 3 people. New drive tires and new front brake pads and rotors were installed to complete the safety. A hard-to-find Ram and this one has lots of power options.

2016 RAM 5500

165,355 KM

$45,988

2016 RAM 5500

ST Diesel 4X4 11-Foot Dump New Tires New Brakes

2016 RAM 5500

ST Diesel 4X4 11-Foot Dump New Tires New Brakes

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$45,988

165,355KM
VIN 3C7WRNCL1GG387878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 165,355 KM

Vehicle Description

A well optioned 2016 Ram 5500 that is powered by a 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. Full power group including windows, locks and mirrors, cruise control and keyless entry. Bluetooth, upfitters switches and built-in electric brake controller. 11-foot Champagne [Windsor Quebec] landscapers box with fold down sides. Easy clean vinyl floor covering and seating for 3 people. New drive tires and new front brake pads and rotors were installed to complete the safety. A hard-to-find Ram and this one has lots of power options. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Dual Rear Wheels

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2016 RAM 5500