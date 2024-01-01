$45,988+ tax & licensing
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 165,355 KM
Vehicle Description
A well optioned 2016 Ram 5500 that is powered by a 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. Full power group including windows, locks and mirrors, cruise control and keyless entry. Bluetooth, upfitters switches and built-in electric brake controller. 11-foot Champagne [Windsor Quebec] landscapers box with fold down sides. Easy clean vinyl floor covering and seating for 3 people. New drive tires and new front brake pads and rotors were installed to complete the safety. A hard-to-find Ram and this one has lots of power options.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
