Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 RAM 5500

ST. 11ft 6 inch dump box. 4X4. Power group

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 5500

ST. 11ft 6 inch dump box. 4X4. Power group

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Contact Seller

$54,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 71,290KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4506789
  • Stock #: 381414
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
3

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

2016 Ram 5500 dump truck. 4 wheel drive. Full power group. 11'6" Champagne dump dox with fold down sides. Traction control. Built in electric brake controller. Bluetooth. Cruise control. 2 shelf storage box.  Only 71000 km's on this 5500 Ram.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS ADD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Trailer Hitch
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Powertrain
  • Dual Rear Wheels
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Pentastic Motors

2015 Ford F-250 XLT/...
 146,892 KM
$34,988 + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-250 XL. ...
 191,632 KM
$19,988 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 Larami...
 62,187 KM
$31,988 + tax & lic
Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-335-XXXX

(click to show)

519-335-6565

Send A Message