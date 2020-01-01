2016 Ram 5500 dump truck. 4 wheel drive. Full power group. 11'6" Champagne dump dox with fold down sides. Traction control. Built in electric brake controller. Bluetooth. Cruise control. 2 shelf storage box. Only 71000 km's on this 5500 Ram.

