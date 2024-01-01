Menu
A beautiful condition and 1 owner 2017 Silverado 1500 LT that is powered by a 5.3L V8 and 4-wheel drive with Auto4 option. Lots of service records on the Carfax report. Heated seats with room for 5 people and both front buckets are power adjust. Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls, CD player and Bose speaker system. Back-up camera and rear park assist system. Dual climate controls, remote start, built-in electric brake controller and power adjust pedals. Z71 Off Road package option and newer 22-inch rims were added. A power rear sliding window, fog lights and step bars. A hard folding tonneau cover and plastic box liner were added to the 5-foot 9-inch length box. Another must-see 1500 Chevy.

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

150,128 KM

$27,988

+ tax & licensing
Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 3GCUKREC7HG336951

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,128 KM

A beautiful condition and 1 owner 2017 Silverado 1500 LT that is powered by a 5.3L V8 and 4-wheel drive with Auto4 option. Lots of service records on the Carfax report. Heated seats with room for 5 people and both front buckets are power adjust. Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls, CD player and Bose speaker system. Back-up camera and rear park assist system. Dual climate controls, remote start, built-in electric brake controller and power adjust pedals. Z71 Off Road package option and newer 22-inch rims were added. A power rear sliding window, fog lights and step bars. A hard folding tonneau cover and plastic box liner were added to the 5-foot 9-inch length box. Another must-see 1500 Chevy.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty Available

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

