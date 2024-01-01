$27,988+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT 5.3L 4X4 Z71 Well Optioned New Brakes
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT 5.3L 4X4 Z71 Well Optioned New Brakes
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
$27,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 150,128 KM
Vehicle Description
A beautiful condition and 1 owner 2017 Silverado 1500 LT that is powered by a 5.3L V8 and 4-wheel drive with Auto4 option. Lots of service records on the Carfax report. Heated seats with room for 5 people and both front buckets are power adjust. Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls, CD player and Bose speaker system. Back-up camera and rear park assist system. Dual climate controls, remote start, built-in electric brake controller and power adjust pedals. Z71 Off Road package option and newer 22-inch rims were added. A power rear sliding window, fog lights and step bars. A hard folding tonneau cover and plastic box liner were added to the 5-foot 9-inch length box. Another must-see 1500 Chevy.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Pentastic Motors
Email Pentastic Motors
Pentastic Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-335-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-335-6565