$31,988+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT 5.3L 4X4 Leather 6 Psg New Tires Only 82000KMS
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 82,356 KM
Vehicle Description
A great condition and low mileage 2017 Silverado 1500 LT that is powered by a 5.3L V8 and 4-wheel drive with optional Auto4 mode. Heated leather seats with room for 6 people and power adjustable driver's bucket. Bluetooth, back-up camera, steering wheel mounted audio controls and a CD player. Dual climate controls, remote start and a built-in electric brake controller. 4 new Goodyear Wrangler HP tires were just installed. Step bars were optioned in and spray in box liner was added to the 5-foot 9-inch length box. A must-see Chevy 1500 LT.
Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!
Vehicle Features
