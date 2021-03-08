2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

+ taxes & licensing
519-335-6565
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2017 crew cab 4wheel drive Silverado 1500 LTZ. Truck is in beautiful condition and has lots of service and rustproofing records on the Carfax report. Heated leather seats. Sunroof. Navigation and back-up camera. Dual climate controls. Remote start. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Z71 offroad. Rear park assist. Built in brake controller. Power adjust pedals. Rear sliding window. Spray in box liner. A must see 2017 Chevy 1500.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS ADD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0