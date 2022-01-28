2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,988 + taxes & licensing 1 5 5 , 1 5 2 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8262189

8262189 Stock #: 110689

110689 VIN: 3GCUKTEC1HG110689

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 155,152 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Bed Liner Adjustable Pedals Wheel Locks Entertainment System Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Navigation from Telematics Active suspension Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover

