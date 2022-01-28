$38,988+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
High Country 1 Owner 4X4 No Rust Loaded 155000 KM
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8262189
- Stock #: 110689
- VIN: 3GCUKTEC1HG110689
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,152 KM
Vehicle Description
Super clean 1 owner 2017 Silverado 1500 High Country powered by 5.3L V8 and 4-wheel drive. Auto 4 mode was optioned as well. Heated and cooled leather seats and heated steering wheel. Sunroof and power adjust pedals. Navigation, back-up camera, front and rear park assist as well as lane departure warnings and collision avoidance system. Bluetooth, remote start and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Bose speaker system. New brakes on the front. Sprayed in box liner with 5-foot 9 inch box length. A must see super clean 2017 Chevy.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
