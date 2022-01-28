Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

155,152 KM

Details Description Features

$38,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country 1 Owner 4X4 No Rust Loaded 155000 KM

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country 1 Owner 4X4 No Rust Loaded 155000 KM

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,988

+ taxes & licensing

155,152KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8262189
  • Stock #: 110689
  • VIN: 3GCUKTEC1HG110689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,152 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean 1 owner 2017 Silverado 1500 High Country powered by 5.3L V8 and 4-wheel drive. Auto 4 mode was optioned as well. Heated and cooled leather seats and heated steering wheel. Sunroof and power adjust pedals. Navigation, back-up camera, front and rear park assist as well as lane departure warnings and collision avoidance system. Bluetooth, remote start and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Bose speaker system. New brakes on the front. Sprayed in box liner with 5-foot 9 inch box length. A must see super clean 2017 Chevy.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Bed Liner
Adjustable Pedals
Wheel Locks
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pentastic Motors

2013 Chevrolet Silve...
 180,635 KM
$44,988 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 3500 Longho...
 189,601 KM
$44,988 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 Larami...
 157,231 KM
$31,988 + tax & lic

Email Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

Call Dealer

519-335-XXXX

(click to show)

519-335-6565

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory