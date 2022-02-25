$31,988+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Crew 4X4 1 Owner Heated Seats New Tires
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8337351
- Stock #: 238079
- VIN: 3GCUKREC7HG238079
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 162,287 KM
Vehicle Description
1 local owner 2017 Silverado 1500 LT powered by 5.3L V8 and 4-wheel drive with Auto-4 mode. Seating for 6 people and heated front drivers and passengers seats. New tires just installed. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Back-up camera and built-in electric brake controller. Remote start, step bars and sprayed in box liner with 5-foot 9-inch box length. A nicely equipped 2017 Chevy 1500.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
