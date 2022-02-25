Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

104,867 KM

$36,988

+ tax & licensing
$36,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Crew 4X4 Navigation New Brakes 104000 km's

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Crew 4X4 Navigation New Brakes 104000 km's

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

$36,988

+ taxes & licensing

104,867KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8423502
  • Stock #: 420105
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC5HG420105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,867 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean and rust-free 2017 Silverado 1500 LT crew cab powered by 5.3L V8 and 4-wheel drive with Auto-4 mode. Navigation and back-up camera. Heated front seats and power adjust drivers bucket. Dual climate controls and built in electric brake controller. Z71 Off Road. New brakes were just installed. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Sprayed in box liner and a hard folding tonneau cover. A must-see 2017 1500 LT. 

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

