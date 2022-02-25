$36,988+ tax & licensing
519-335-6565
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Crew 4X4 Navigation New Brakes 104000 km's
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$36,988
- Listing ID: 8423502
- Stock #: 420105
- VIN: 3GCUKREC5HG420105
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 104,867 KM
Vehicle Description
Super clean and rust-free 2017 Silverado 1500 LT crew cab powered by 5.3L V8 and 4-wheel drive with Auto-4 mode. Navigation and back-up camera. Heated front seats and power adjust drivers bucket. Dual climate controls and built in electric brake controller. Z71 Off Road. New brakes were just installed. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Sprayed in box liner and a hard folding tonneau cover. A must-see 2017 1500 LT.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
