2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

30,240 KM

$47,988

+ tax & licensing
$47,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country 6.2L 4X4 Loaded Only 30000 KMS

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country 6.2L 4X4 Loaded Only 30000 KMS

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,988

+ taxes & licensing

30,240KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9610282
  • Stock #: 449859
  • VIN: 3GCUKTEJ9HG449859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 30,240 KM

Vehicle Description

A beautiful 1 owner and fully loaded Silverado 1500 High country that is powered by a 6.2L V8 and 4-wheel drive with optional Auto4 mode. Only 30000 kilometers on this awesome truck. Heated and cooled leather seats and heated steering wheel. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Navigation and back-up camera along with front and rear park assist. Lane departure, cross path detection and collision avoidance systems. Built-in brake controller and power adjustable pedals. Power retractable running boards. Folding tonneau cover and sprayed in box liner on the 6 1/2-foot length box. This is a must-see High Country 1500 with only 30000 kms on the odometer. 

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 6.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

