519-335-6565
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
High Country 6.2L 4X4 Loaded Only 30000 KMS
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9610282
- Stock #: 449859
- VIN: 3GCUKTEJ9HG449859
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 30,240 KM
Vehicle Description
A beautiful 1 owner and fully loaded Silverado 1500 High country that is powered by a 6.2L V8 and 4-wheel drive with optional Auto4 mode. Only 30000 kilometers on this awesome truck. Heated and cooled leather seats and heated steering wheel. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Navigation and back-up camera along with front and rear park assist. Lane departure, cross path detection and collision avoidance systems. Built-in brake controller and power adjustable pedals. Power retractable running boards. Folding tonneau cover and sprayed in box liner on the 6 1/2-foot length box. This is a must-see High Country 1500 with only 30000 kms on the odometer.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 6.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
