A super-clean 2017 Silverado 2500 that is powered by a 6.0L V8 gas engine and floor shifted 4-wheel drive. Only 62000 kms on the odometer. Seating for 3 people in the cab with easy clean vinyl floor covering. Full power group including windows, locks, mirrors and keyless entry. Step bars were added and built-in electric brake controller option. Spray in box liner was added to the 8-foot length box. A must-see and hard to find regular cab 2500.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

62,849 KM

$43,988

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

4WD Reg Cab 133" Work Truck

12513490

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

4WD Reg Cab 133" Work Truck

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
62,849KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GC0KUEG4HZ245883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 62,849 KM

Vehicle Description

A super-clean 2017 Silverado 2500 that is powered by a 6.0L V8 gas engine and floor shifted 4-wheel drive. Only 62000 kms on the odometer. Seating for 3 people in the cab with easy clean vinyl floor covering. Full power group including windows, locks, mirrors and keyless entry. Step bars were added and built-in electric brake controller option. Spray in box liner was added to the 8-foot length box. A must-see and hard to find regular cab 2500.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
$43,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500