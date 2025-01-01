$43,988+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
4WD Reg Cab 133" Work Truck
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
$43,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 62,849 KM
Vehicle Description
A super-clean 2017 Silverado 2500 that is powered by a 6.0L V8 gas engine and floor shifted 4-wheel drive. Only 62000 kms on the odometer. Seating for 3 people in the cab with easy clean vinyl floor covering. Full power group including windows, locks, mirrors and keyless entry. Step bars were added and built-in electric brake controller option. Spray in box liner was added to the 8-foot length box. A must-see and hard to find regular cab 2500.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
