2017 Ford F-150

180,260 KM

Details

$31,988

+ tax & licensing
$31,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

FX4 With Sport Package Navigation 5.0L 4X4

2017 Ford F-150

FX4 With Sport Package Navigation 5.0L 4X4

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,988

+ taxes & licensing

180,260KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8005026
  • Stock #: B01629
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF3HFB01629

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,260 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean and well optioned 2017 F150 XLT/Sport powered by 5.0L V8 and 4 wheel drive. FX4 off road package. Heated seats and both front buckets are power adjust. Navigation and back-up camera. Trailer back-up assist. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Remote start and power adjustable pedals. Rear power sliding window. Sprayed in box liner and step bars were added. A must see F150.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Conventional Spare Tire

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

