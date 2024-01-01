$28,988+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE/Elevation 5.3L 4X4 Z71 New Tires New Brakes
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
$28,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 136,730 KM
Vehicle Description
A beautiful 2017 Sierra 1500 Elevation that has been oiled to protect the body as shown in the pictures. Powered by a 5.3L V8 and 4-wheel drive with Auto4 option. Heated seats with room for 6 people and power adjust driver's bucket. Bluetooth, back-up camera, rear park assist, and power adjust pedals. Built in electric brake controller, steering wheel mounted audio controls, a CD player and dual climate controls. Z71 Off Road package, power rear sliding window and remote start. New tires and new brakes were just installed for the safety. The 5-foot 9-inch length box was treated to sprayed in box liner and a hard folding tonneau cover. A K&N cold air intake system was also added. This Elevation is a must-see GMC 1500.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
