Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>A beautiful 2017 Sierra 1500 Elevation that has been oiled to protect the body as shown in the pictures. Powered by a 5.3L V8 and 4-wheel drive with Auto4 option. Heated seats with room for 6 people and power adjust drivers bucket. Bluetooth, back-up camera, rear park assist, and power adjust pedals. Built in electric brake controller, steering wheel mounted audio controls, a CD player and dual climate controls. Z71 Off Road package, power rear sliding window and remote start. New tires and new brakes were just installed for the safety. The 5-foot 9-inch length box was treated to sprayed in box liner and a hard folding tonneau cover. A K&N cold air intake system was also added. This Elevation is a must-see GMC 1500.</p><p>** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com</p>

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

136,730 KM

Details Description Features

$28,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE/Elevation 5.3L 4X4 Z71 New Tires New Brakes

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE/Elevation 5.3L 4X4 Z71 New Tires New Brakes

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

  1. 1716319772
  2. 1716319772
  3. 1716319772
  4. 1716319772
  5. 1716319772
  6. 1716319771
  7. 1716319816
  8. 1716319816
  9. 1716319772
  10. 1716319772
  11. 1716319771
  12. 1716319770
  13. 1716319771
  14. 1716319772
  15. 1716319772
  16. 1716319817
  17. 1716319817
  18. 1716319817
  19. 1716319817
  20. 1716319817
  21. 1716319817
  22. 1716319817
  23. 1716319817
  24. 1716319817
  25. 1716319817
  26. 1716319772
  27. 1716319817
  28. 1716319817
  29. 1716319772
  30. 1716319771
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
136,730KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3GTU2MEC7HG454775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 136,730 KM

Vehicle Description

A beautiful 2017 Sierra 1500 Elevation that has been oiled to protect the body as shown in the pictures. Powered by a 5.3L V8 and 4-wheel drive with Auto4 option. Heated seats with room for 6 people and power adjust driver's bucket. Bluetooth, back-up camera, rear park assist, and power adjust pedals. Built in electric brake controller, steering wheel mounted audio controls, a CD player and dual climate controls. Z71 Off Road package, power rear sliding window and remote start. New tires and new brakes were just installed for the safety. The 5-foot 9-inch length box was treated to sprayed in box liner and a hard folding tonneau cover. A K&N cold air intake system was also added. This Elevation is a must-see GMC 1500.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Pentastic Motors

Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE/Elevation 5.3L 4X4 Z71 New Tires New Brakes for sale in Gorrie, ON
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE/Elevation 5.3L 4X4 Z71 New Tires New Brakes 136,730 KM $28,988 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE/Elevation 5.3L 4X4 Rust Free New Brakes for sale in Gorrie, ON
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE/Elevation 5.3L 4X4 Rust Free New Brakes 184,425 KM $26,988 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Dodge Ram 1500 ST 4.7L 4X4 Cold Air Conditioning Sold AS-IS for sale in Gorrie, ON
2009 Dodge Ram 1500 ST 4.7L 4X4 Cold Air Conditioning Sold AS-IS 208,292 KM $4,950 + tax & lic

Email Pentastic Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-335-XXXX

(click to show)

519-335-6565

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra 1500