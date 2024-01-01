Menu
A fully loaded with options 2017 Sierra 1500 SLT that is powered by a 5.3L V8 and 4-wheel drive with optional Auto4 mode. Heated and cooled leather seats and heated steering wheel. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Bluetooth, back-up camera and both front and rear park assist systems. Z71 Off Road package, Built-in electric brake controller and remote start. Power adjust pedals, Bose speaker system and a CD player. New tires and new brakes were just installed for the certification. Sprayed in box liner was added to the 5-foot 9-inch length box. A must-see 1500 SLT GMC.

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

176,048 KM

$28,988

+ tax & licensing
Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
176,048KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GTU2NECXHG468336

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 176,048 KM

A fully loaded with options 2017 Sierra 1500 SLT that is powered by a 5.3L V8 and 4-wheel drive with optional Auto4 mode. Heated and cooled leather seats and heated steering wheel. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Bluetooth, back-up camera and both front and rear park assist systems. Z71 Off Road package, Built-in electric brake controller and remote start. Power adjust pedals, Bose speaker system and a CD player. New tires and new brakes were just installed for the certification. Sprayed in box liner was added to the 5-foot 9-inch length box. A must-see 1500 SLT GMC. 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

