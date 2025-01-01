$29,988+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali 5.3L 4X4 Navigation DVD Sunroof New Brakes
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
$29,988
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 157,809 KM
Vehicle Description
A beautiful condition and fully loaded 2017 Denali 1500 that is powered by a 5.3L V8 engine and 4-wheel drive with optional Auto4 mode. Heated and cooled leather seats and a heated steering wheel. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Navigation, back-up camera and both front and rear park assist. Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls, CD player and rear seat DVD system. Lane departure and collision avoidance systems. Power running boards, dual climate controls and built-in electric brake controller. New brake pads and rotors and new park brake shoes & hardware were installed to complete the safety. Spray in box liner and a hard folding tonneau cover were added to the 5-foot 9-inch length box. A must-see 1500 Denali.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Pentastic Motors
