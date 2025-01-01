2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Menu
<p>An awesome condition 2017 Sierra 1500 SLE with the Elevation Package that is powered by a 5.3L V8 engine and 4-wheel drive. Heated seats with room for 6 people and power adjust drivers seat. Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls, CD player and a back-up camera. Dual climate controls and remote start. Spray in box liner was added to the 5-foot 9-inch length box. A must See 1500 SLE. </p><p>** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com</p>

Details Description Features

13168550

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

146,341KM
VIN 3GTU2MEC9HG328434

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 146,341 KM

An awesome condition 2017 Sierra 1500 SLE with the Elevation Package that is powered by a 5.3L V8 engine and 4-wheel drive. Heated seats with room for 6 people and power adjust driver's seat. Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls, CD player and a back-up camera. Dual climate controls and remote start. Spray in box liner was added to the 5-foot 9-inch length box. A must See 1500 SLE. 

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty Available

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

