2017 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT Leather 4X4 Well Oiled Well Maintained 122 KM
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8599667
- Stock #: 199974
- VIN: 3GTU2NEC0HG199974
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 122,301 KM
Vehicle Description
Well oiled on the body of this 2017 Sierra 1500 SLT. 5.3L V8 with 4-wheel drive and optional Auto-4 mode. Numerous service records on Carfax report. Heated leather seats with room for 5 people. Power adjust pedals and remote start. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Bose speaker system. Dual climate controls. Step bars, sprayed in box liner and a folding tonneau cover were added to the 5-foot 9-inch box length. A super clean SLT 1500 with only 122000 km's on the odometer.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
