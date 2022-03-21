Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 2500

78,101 KM

$64,988

+ tax & licensing
$64,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2017 GMC Sierra 2500

2017 GMC Sierra 2500

SLE Diesel 4X4 1 Owner Well Oiled Only 78000 KM'S

2017 GMC Sierra 2500

SLE Diesel 4X4 1 Owner Well Oiled Only 78000 KM'S

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

$64,988

+ taxes & licensing

78,101KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8806127
  Stock #: 246402
  VIN: 1GT12SEY7HF246402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,101 KM

Vehicle Description

Well oiled 1 owner 2017 Sierra 2500 SLE powered by a 6.6L Duramax turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. Well oiled and no rust as shown in pictures. Heated seats and room for 5 people. Back-up camera, CD player, Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Under bed 5th wheel and gooseneck hitch system, sprayed in box liner and a folding tonneau cover over the 6.5-foot box. Z71 Off Road package, dual climate controls and built in electric brake controller. A super condition and low mileage 2500 Sierra SLE.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

