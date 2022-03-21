2017 GMC Sierra 2500...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$64,988 + taxes & licensing 7 8 , 1 0 1 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8806127

8806127 Stock #: 246402

246402 VIN: 1GT12SEY7HF246402

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 78,101 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Navigation from Telematics Bluetooth Connection

