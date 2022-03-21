$64,988+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 2500
SLE Diesel 4X4 1 Owner Well Oiled Only 78000 KM'S
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8806127
- Stock #: 246402
- VIN: 1GT12SEY7HF246402
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 78,101 KM
Vehicle Description
Well oiled 1 owner 2017 Sierra 2500 SLE powered by a 6.6L Duramax turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. Well oiled and no rust as shown in pictures. Heated seats and room for 5 people. Back-up camera, CD player, Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Under bed 5th wheel and gooseneck hitch system, sprayed in box liner and a folding tonneau cover over the 6.5-foot box. Z71 Off Road package, dual climate controls and built in electric brake controller. A super condition and low mileage 2500 Sierra SLE.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
