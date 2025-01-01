$19,988+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
SLT 3.6L V6 Well Oiled Kenwood Stereo 112000 KMS
2017 RAM 1500
SLT 3.6L V6 Well Oiled Kenwood Stereo 112000 KMS
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
$19,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 112,693 KM
Vehicle Description
An awesome Ram 1500 SLT rear wheel drive truck that is powered by a Pentastar 3.6L V6 engine and an 8-speed automatic transmission. See all the extra pictures showing the underoil that was applied to this truck over the years. Stereo was upgraded to a Kenwood with Android Audio and Apple CarPlay as well as a back-up camera that was added. Alloy wheels, full power group, tilt steering and cruise control options. Air bags were added to the rear for level towing or load handling. There is a plastic box liner that was added to the 8-foot-long box. A must-see Ram 1500 SLT.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Pentastic Motors
Email Pentastic Motors
Pentastic Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-335-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-335-6565