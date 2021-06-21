Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 1500

105,233 KM

Details Description Features

$27,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

SXT Hemi 5.7L 4X4 No rust Only 105000 km

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

SXT Hemi 5.7L 4X4 No rust Only 105000 km

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,988

+ taxes & licensing

105,233KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7350455
  • Stock #: 754911
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT8HS754911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 105,233 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally owned super clean 2017 Ram 1500 Quad cab SXT 4X4 with only 105000 km's on the odometer. 5.7L Hemi V8 engine and automatic transmission. Seating for 6 people. Tires were replaced 3000 km's ago and are still like new. Bluetooth and full power group including: windows, locks, mirrors, cruise control and keyless entry. Easy clean vinyl floor covering. Super nice senior owned truck waiting for a new owner.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pentastic Motors

2011 RAM 3500 Larami...
 166,135 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2012 RAM 2500 ST Hem...
 93,570 KM
$29,988 + tax & lic
2005 Ford F-250 Lari...
 179,865 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

Call Dealer

519-335-XXXX

(click to show)

519-335-6565

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory