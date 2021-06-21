+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Locally owned super clean 2017 Ram 1500 Quad cab SXT 4X4 with only 105000 km's on the odometer. 5.7L Hemi V8 engine and automatic transmission. Seating for 6 people. Tires were replaced 3000 km's ago and are still like new. Bluetooth and full power group including: windows, locks, mirrors, cruise control and keyless entry. Easy clean vinyl floor covering. Super nice senior owned truck waiting for a new owner.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
