2017 RAM 1500

38,448 KM

$41,988

+ tax & licensing
$41,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Rebel Hemi Well Oiled No Winters Only 38000 KMS

2017 RAM 1500

Rebel Hemi Well Oiled No Winters Only 38000 KMS

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,988

+ taxes & licensing

38,448KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9454072
  Stock #: 742936
  VIN: 1C6RR7YT1HS742936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black+Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 38,448 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean 2017 Ram 1500 Rebel powered by a 5.7L Hemi and 4-wheel drive. Krown rustproof records on Carfax report and was always winter stored. Air suspension equipped. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Navigation and back-up camera. Heated seats and heated steering wheel. Power seats on both sides in the front and room for 5 people on those beautiful 2-tone red and black seats. Remote start and remote suspension lowering. A Ram folding tonneau cover and sprayed in box liner were added to the 5-foot 7-inch length box. This Rebel is definitely a must-see super clean and well-kept truck that was winter stored and only has 38000 kilometers on the odometer. 

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 6.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

