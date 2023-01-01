$41,988+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
Rebel Hemi Well Oiled No Winters Only 38000 KMS
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black+Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 38,448 KM
Super clean 2017 Ram 1500 Rebel powered by a 5.7L Hemi and 4-wheel drive. Krown rustproof records on Carfax report and was always winter stored. Air suspension equipped. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Navigation and back-up camera. Heated seats and heated steering wheel. Power seats on both sides in the front and room for 5 people on those beautiful 2-tone red and black seats. Remote start and remote suspension lowering. A Ram folding tonneau cover and sprayed in box liner were added to the 5-foot 7-inch length box. This Rebel is definitely a must-see super clean and well-kept truck that was winter stored and only has 38000 kilometers on the odometer.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 6.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
