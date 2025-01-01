$34,988+ taxes & licensing
2017 RAM 2500
Laramie 6.7L Diesel 4X4 Oiled And Fully Loaded
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
$34,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 284,739 KM
Vehicle Description
A great condition locally owned 2017 Ram 2500 Laramie that is powered by a 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. Krown records on the Carfax report for the last few years and you can see on the extra pictures we supplied the rust protection this Ram had applied. Heated and cooled leather seats with power adjust on both sides. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Navigation, 2 different view back-up cameras and both front and rear park assist systems. Remote start, Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls and dual climate controls. This beautiful and fully optioned 2017 Ram is in great condition and is a must-see.
Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!
Vehicle Features
