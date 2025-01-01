Menu
A great condition locally owned 2017 Ram 2500 Laramie that is powered by a 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. Krown records on the Carfax report for the last few years and you can see on the extra pictures we supplied the rust protection this Ram had applied. Heated and cooled leather seats with power adjust on both sides. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Navigation, 2 different view back-up cameras and both front and rear park assist systems. Remote start, Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls and dual climate controls. This beautiful and fully optioned 2017 Ram is in great condition and is a must-see.

2017 RAM 2500

284,739 KM

$34,988

+ taxes & licensing
2017 RAM 2500

Laramie 6.7L Diesel 4X4 Oiled And Fully Loaded

13149571

2017 RAM 2500

Laramie 6.7L Diesel 4X4 Oiled And Fully Loaded

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
284,739KM
Good Condition
VIN 3C6UR5FL7HG620820

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 284,739 KM

A great condition locally owned 2017 Ram 2500 Laramie that is powered by a 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. Krown records on the Carfax report for the last few years and you can see on the extra pictures we supplied the rust protection this Ram had applied. Heated and cooled leather seats with power adjust on both sides. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Navigation, 2 different view back-up cameras and both front and rear park assist systems. Remote start, Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls and dual climate controls. This beautiful and fully optioned 2017 Ram is in great condition and is a must-see. 

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Packages

2FH
ADB
ADC
ADV
APA
DG7
DMR
DSA
ETK
GJX9
GWA
GX4
LHL
LNC
LPD
MRU
PRV
RA4
XBM
XEF
XMF

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565

$34,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2017 RAM 2500