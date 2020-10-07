+ taxes & licensing
519-335-6565
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
1 owner 2017 Ram 2500 SLT with a 6 speed standard transmission. 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel. 4 wheel drive. Rear auto-leveling air suspension. Sunroof. Dual back-up cameras. Rear sliding window. Heated seats and heated steering wheel. Front and rear park assist. Built in brake controller. Power drivers seat. Dual climate controls. Seating for 6 people. Tonneau cover. Spray in box liner. 20 inch V-Tec Off Road rims. Only 82000 km's on this beautiful Ram 2500.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS ADD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0