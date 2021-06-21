2017 RAM 2500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,988 + taxes & licensing 1 0 5 , 5 4 8 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7458311

7458311 Stock #: 554301

554301 VIN: 3C6TR5CT3HG554301

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 105,548 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Interior Cruise Control Anti-Theft System Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Split Rear Seat Split Bench Seat Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

