Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 2500

105,548 KM

Details Description Features

$43,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$43,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 2500

2017 RAM 2500

SXT Hemi 4X4 9 foot V plow No rust 105000 km's

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 2500

SXT Hemi 4X4 9 foot V plow No rust 105000 km's

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,988

+ taxes & licensing

105,548KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7458311
  • Stock #: 554301
  • VIN: 3C6TR5CT3HG554301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 105,548 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ram 2500 powered by 5.7L Hemi V8 and 4 wheel drive. Snow Dogs 9 foot V plow included. Crew cab with seating for 6 people and a 6 and 1/2 foot box length. Full power group and Bluetooth. Easy clean vinyl floor covering. A super nice fully equipped and ready to move snow Ram with fast and easy 1 person plow harness removal for year round driving. 

 ** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pentastic Motors

2011 Chevrolet Silve...
 321,401 KM
$12,988 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 68,123 KM
$39,988 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Ram 2500 ...
 220,328 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

Call Dealer

519-335-XXXX

(click to show)

519-335-6565

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory