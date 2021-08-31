2017 RAM 2500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$57,988 + taxes & licensing 9 7 , 3 6 2 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8019063

8019063 Stock #: 755314

755314 VIN: 3C6UR5CL3HG755314

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 97,362 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Convenience Keyless Entry Warranty Warranty Available Balance of Factory Warranty Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.