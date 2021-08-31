Menu
2017 RAM 2500

97,362 KM

Details Description Features

$57,988

+ tax & licensing
$57,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2017 RAM 2500

2017 RAM 2500

SXT Diesel 4X4 New Tires Remote Start 97000 KM

2017 RAM 2500

SXT Diesel 4X4 New Tires Remote Start 97000 KM

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$57,988

+ taxes & licensing

97,362KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8019063
  • Stock #: 755314
  • VIN: 3C6UR5CL3HG755314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 97,362 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean 2017 Ram 2500 SXT powered by a Cummins 6.7L turbo diesel and 4 wheel drive. New Firestone Transforce tires. Back-up camera and rear park assist. Bluetooth and built in electric brake controller. Step bars and tonneau cover were added. Factory under bed puck style 5th wheel hitch system. Seating for 6 people in the crew cab and 6.5 foot box length. a must see SXT 2500.

 ** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged

