Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 2500

189,255 KM

Details Description Features

$54,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$54,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 2500

2017 RAM 2500

Laramie 4X4 Diesel Mega Cab Leather Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 2500

Laramie 4X4 Diesel Mega Cab Leather Sunroof

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,988

+ taxes & licensing

189,255KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9030733
  • Stock #: 670534
  • VIN: 3C6UR5NL1HG670534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,255 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ram 2500 Mega Cab Laramie powered by 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. Heated and cooled leather seats and heated steering wheel. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Navigation and 2 different back-up cameras along with front and rear park assist. Dual climate controls and a built-in electric brake controller. Factory installed under bed puck style 5th wheel and gooseneck hitch system. Power adjustable pedals. Step bars, sprayed in box liner and a hard folding tonneau cover were added. A must see Mega Cab Laramie. 

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pentastic Motors

2017 RAM 2500 Larami...
 189,255 KM
$54,988 + tax & lic
1969 Plymouth Barrac...
 48,683 MI
$49,969 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 59,482 KM
$68,988 + tax & lic

Email Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

Call Dealer

519-335-XXXX

(click to show)

519-335-6565

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory