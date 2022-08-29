$54,988+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 2500
Laramie 4X4 Diesel Mega Cab Leather Sunroof
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 189,255 KM
2017 Ram 2500 Mega Cab Laramie powered by 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. Heated and cooled leather seats and heated steering wheel. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Navigation and 2 different back-up cameras along with front and rear park assist. Dual climate controls and a built-in electric brake controller. Factory installed under bed puck style 5th wheel and gooseneck hitch system. Power adjustable pedals. Step bars, sprayed in box liner and a hard folding tonneau cover were added. A must see Mega Cab Laramie.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
