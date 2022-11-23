Menu
2017 RAM 2500

92,120 KM

$53,988

+ tax & licensing
SLT Mega 4X4 Diesel 1 Owner Only 92000 KMS

92,120KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9420523
  • Stock #: 535679
  • VIN: 3C6UR5ML8HG535679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,120 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean and rust-free 1 owner 2017 Ram 2500 mega cab powered by a 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. Truck spent the first 2 years in Alberta. Back-up camera and remote start. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Dual climate controls and built-in electric brake controller. Power adjustable drivers seat and room for 5 people. Tires and brakes were just measured and are in like new condition. Power rear sliding window. Spray in box liner was added to the 6.5-foot length box. A must-see and hard to find mega cab 2500.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 5.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

