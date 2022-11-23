$53,988+ tax & licensing
$53,988+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 2500
SLT Mega 4X4 Diesel 1 Owner Only 92000 KMS
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 92,120 KM
Vehicle Description
Super clean and rust-free 1 owner 2017 Ram 2500 mega cab powered by a 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. Truck spent the first 2 years in Alberta. Back-up camera and remote start. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Dual climate controls and built-in electric brake controller. Power adjustable drivers seat and room for 5 people. Tires and brakes were just measured and are in like new condition. Power rear sliding window. Spray in box liner was added to the 6.5-foot length box. A must-see and hard to find mega cab 2500.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 5.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
