2017 RAM 3500
Longhorn Diesel 4X4 Well Oiled Aisin Transmission
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
- Listing ID: 10396512
- Stock #: 697279
- VIN: 3C63R3FL5HG697279
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 172,445 KM
Vehicle Description
A well optioned and rust-free 2017 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn that is powered by a 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel engine, 4-wheel drive and an Aisin 6-speed automatic transmission. Heated and cooled leather seats and a heated steering wheel. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Navigation and 2 different back-up cameras along with both front and rear park assist systems. Bluetooth, remote start and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Dual climate controls, built-in electric brake controller and optional upfitters switches for adding 12V accessories or lights. 20 service records on the Carfax report showing the well maintained status and see the pictures showing the rust protection that was applied to keep the body in such good and rust-free condition. Optional air bag rear leveling system keeps this beautiful 3500 Longhorn ride angle level when towing.
Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! **
