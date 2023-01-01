Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

110,255 KM

$38,988

+ tax & licensing
Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

LT 5.3L 4X4 1-Owner New Brakes Only 110000 KMS

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

110,255KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10224477
  • Stock #: 541231
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC4JG541231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 110,255 KM

Vehicle Description

A 1-owner and beautiful condition 2018 Silverado 1500 LT that is powered by a 5.3L V8 and 4-wheel drive with optional Auto4 mode. Seating for 6 people with power adjust driver's seat. Bluetooth, back-up camera and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Remote start, dual climate controls and a CD player. New brakes front and rear were just installed to complete the certification. 5-foot 9-inch length box with a plastic liner and a folding tonneau cover. A must-see single owner 1500 LT. 

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 6.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

