2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT 5.3L 4X4 1-Owner New Brakes Only 110000 KMS
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10224477
- Stock #: 541231
- VIN: 3GCUKREC4JG541231
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 110,255 KM
Vehicle Description
A 1-owner and beautiful condition 2018 Silverado 1500 LT that is powered by a 5.3L V8 and 4-wheel drive with optional Auto4 mode. Seating for 6 people with power adjust driver's seat. Bluetooth, back-up camera and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Remote start, dual climate controls and a CD player. New brakes front and rear were just installed to complete the certification. 5-foot 9-inch length box with a plastic liner and a folding tonneau cover. A must-see single owner 1500 LT.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 6.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
