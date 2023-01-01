Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

58,738 KM

Details Description Features

$49,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ 6.2L 4X4 Sunroof Nav. New Brakes Only 58000KMS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ 6.2L 4X4 Sunroof Nav. New Brakes Only 58000KMS

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

  1. 1691763202
  2. 1691763202
  3. 1691763202
  4. 1691763202
  5. 1691763202
  6. 1691763202
  7. 1691763201
  8. 1691763201
  9. 1691763202
  10. 1691763202
  11. 1691763202
  12. 1691763202
  13. 1691763201
  14. 1691763245
  15. 1691763245
  16. 1691763245
  17. 1691763245
  18. 1691763244
  19. 1691763244
  20. 1691763244
  21. 1691763244
  22. 1691763245
  23. 1691763202
  24. 1691763245
  25. 1691763245
  26. 1691763244
  27. 1691763202
  28. 1691763202
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,988

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
58,738KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10289895
  • Stock #: 430141
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEJXJG430141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 58,738 KM

Vehicle Description

A fully loaded 2018 Silverado 1500 LTZ that is powered by a 6.2L V8 and 4-wheel drive. Heated and cooled leather seats and a heated steering wheel. Sunroof, power rear slider and power retracting running boards. Navigation, back-up camera and both front and rear park assist. Z71 package, lane departure warning and collision avoidance systems. Remote start, built-in brake controller, power adjust pedals and dual climate controls. Bluetooth, CD player and steering wheel mounted audio controls. New brakes just installed front and rear. A hard folding tonneau cover and sprayed in box liner were added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. A well equipped and low mileage 1500 LTZ.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 6.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pentastic Motors

2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 119,799 KM
$41,988 + tax & lic
2008 Ford F-250 Lari...
 118,511 KM
$33,988 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 122,195 KM
$41,988 + tax & lic

Email Pentastic Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

Call Dealer

519-335-XXXX

(click to show)

519-335-6565

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory