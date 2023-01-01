$49,988+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ 6.2L 4X4 Sunroof Nav. New Brakes Only 58000KMS
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 58,738 KM
Vehicle Description
A fully loaded 2018 Silverado 1500 LTZ that is powered by a 6.2L V8 and 4-wheel drive. Heated and cooled leather seats and a heated steering wheel. Sunroof, power rear slider and power retracting running boards. Navigation, back-up camera and both front and rear park assist. Z71 package, lane departure warning and collision avoidance systems. Remote start, built-in brake controller, power adjust pedals and dual climate controls. Bluetooth, CD player and steering wheel mounted audio controls. New brakes just installed front and rear. A hard folding tonneau cover and sprayed in box liner were added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. A well equipped and low mileage 1500 LTZ.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 6.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
