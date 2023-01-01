$36,988+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT 5.3L 4X4 Heated Seats Z71 Only 81000 KMS
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 81,497 KM
Vehicle Description
A meticulously maintained and beautifully kept 2018 Silverado 1500 LT that is powered by a 5.3L V8 and 4-wheel drive with optional Auto4 mode. Heated seats with room for 5 people and both front driver's and passenger's buckets having power adjust. Dual climate controls, CD player, steering wheel mounted audio controls and a back-up camera. Z71 Off Road, built-in electric brake controller and remote start. Step bars were added to the cab and sprayed in box liner and a folding tonneau cover to the 6 1/2-foot length box. A must-see Silverado 1500 LT.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
Pentastic Motors
