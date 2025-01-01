$45,988+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
High Country 6.2L 4X4 New Tires And Brakes 46000KM
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
High Country 6.2L 4X4 New Tires And Brakes 46000KM
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
$45,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 46,578 KM
Vehicle Description
A beautiful condition, fully loaded, and 1-owner 2018 Silverado High Country that was sold new in 2020 and only has 46000 KMS on the odometer. Heated and cooled leather seats and heated steering wheel. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Lane departure, forward collision warning and both front and rear park assist systems. Navigation, back-up camera and remote start. Power adjust pedals, built-in electric brake controller and remote start. Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls, Bose speaker system and a CD player. New Michelin tires were on the truck and new brake pads, rotors and park shoes were just installed to complete the safety. Spray in box liner and a folding tonneau cover were added to the 5-foot 9-inch length box. A must-see High Country 1500.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Pentastic Motors
Email Pentastic Motors
Pentastic Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-335-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-335-6565