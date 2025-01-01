Menu
<p>A beautiful condition, fully loaded, and 1-owner 2018 Silverado High Country that was sold new in 2020 and only has 46000 KMS on the odometer. Heated and cooled leather seats and heated steering wheel. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Lane departure, forward collision warning and both front and rear park assist systems. Navigation, back-up camera and remote start. Power adjust pedals, built-in electric brake controller and remote start. Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls, Bose speaker system and a CD player. New Michelin tires were on the truck and new brake pads, rotors and park shoes were just installed to complete the safety. Spray in box liner and a folding tonneau cover were added to the 5-foot 9-inch length box. A must-see High Country 1500.</p><p>** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com</p>

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

46,578 KM

$45,988

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country 6.2L 4X4 New Tires And Brakes 46000KM

12116211

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country 6.2L 4X4 New Tires And Brakes 46000KM

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
46,578KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GCUKTEJ5JG503261

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,578 KM

A beautiful condition, fully loaded, and 1-owner 2018 Silverado High Country that was sold new in 2020 and only has 46000 KMS on the odometer. Heated and cooled leather seats and heated steering wheel. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Lane departure, forward collision warning and both front and rear park assist systems. Navigation, back-up camera and remote start. Power adjust pedals, built-in electric brake controller and remote start. Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls, Bose speaker system and a CD player. New Michelin tires were on the truck and new brake pads, rotors and park shoes were just installed to complete the safety. Spray in box liner and a folding tonneau cover were added to the 5-foot 9-inch length box. A must-see High Country 1500.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Automatic High Beams

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565

$45,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500